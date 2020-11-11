Looking past the daily numbers and their fluctuations, the longterm trends are equally dire. The week of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 saw the per capita rate of COVID-19 in Multnomah County rise more than double from its rate in mid-October. At least 153 people per 100,000 living in Multnomah County last week had COVID, compared to 74 people per 100,000 the week of Oct. 18.