Multnomah County reported 298 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 11. That's an all-time high number of cases reported in a day since the pandemic began in Multnomah County, Oregon's most populous county and home to Portland.
The record number also marks the seventh consecutive day that Multnomah County's reported daily caseload is above 150 infections. The previous high number was on Sunday, Nov. 7, when the county reported 240 cases.
"The fall spike in COVID-19 cases that we've been anticipating as activities moved indoors has arrived," Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury wrote in a Wednesday evening statement.
Looking past the daily numbers and their fluctuations, the longterm trends are equally dire. The week of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 saw the per capita rate of COVID-19 in Multnomah County rise more than double from its rate in mid-October. At least 153 people per 100,000 living in Multnomah County last week had COVID, compared to 74 people per 100,000 the week of Oct. 18.
The Oct. 18 rate was higher than any previous week since the pandemic began.
The only note of optimism in the otherwise dismal county figures: hospitalizations, which are soaring statewide, were still fairly stable in Portland last week. Tweet-eight people were admitted to the hospital the week of Nov. 8, far lower than the 49 admitted in mid-April.
Starting today, Gov. Kate Brown ordered a "two-week pause" on nine counties including Multnomah, which further reduces the size of indoor gatherings at public places and strongly discourages people from gathering with people outside their household.
Among her recommendations: the standard precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing shared surfaces and hands frequently. She also suggests people to check symptoms on the coronavirus checker site and to follow the step by step guide on what to do after either testing positive or after being exposed to someone who tested positive.
"Taking these actions can help us protect one another, preserve critical hospital capacity and avoid more severe restrictions," Chair Kafoury wrote in the statement. "We slowed the spread before, and together, we can do it again."
