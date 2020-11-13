As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the state, Governor Kate Brown put Oregon on "freeze" for two weeks—and for four weeks in Multnomah County. That means Portland restaurants and bars will be restricted to takeout service, and gyms and entertainment venues will be closed until at least mid-December.
That's a tough prescription. But city and county officials responded today with praise for the governor's decision.
Mayor Ted Wheeler wrote in a statement that this necessary decision will protect healthcare workers, essential employees, and vulnerable communities.
"Many Portlanders have made major sacrifices during this pandemic," he wrote. "This 'freeze,' while challenging, will help ensure fewer sacrifices down the road and a strong recovery. And, most importantly, this freeze will save lives."
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury urged people to cancel upcoming plans and for county residents to expect to stay home for these four weeks reiterating Gov. Brown's announcement.
"Four weeks of full community cooperation is our best chance to turn this tide and ultimately save lives, protect our hospital capacity and support our essential workers," Chair Kafoury wrote. "With surges also occurring in neighboring states and across the country, there will be no outside help. We must take aggressive action now to save lives among our local residents."
Kafoury also wrote about the importance of reserving resources for the most impacted communities such as people of color and those working in long-term care facilities. If drastic measures like this one aren't taken the case count could reach to the thousands per week in a matter of weeks, she emphasized.
As the holiday season approaches, gatherings during these upcoming months are highly discouraged. Wheeler said the de facto canceling of Thanksgiving was necessary.
"I believe in the strength and resilience of Portlanders and Oregonians," he wrote. "Continuing to honor public health guidance will help keep our community as safe and healthy as possible through the holidays and into the new year."
