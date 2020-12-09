PEDIATRICIAN RALLIES SUPPORT AFTER LICENSE SUSPENDED: Dr. Paul Thomas, an Ivy League-educated pediatrician with a Beaverton practice who is prominent in the national anti-vaccine movement, had his license suspended on emergency basis by the Oregon Medical Board on Dec. 3 after the state reviewed evidence he had dissuaded parents from fully vaccinating their children. Thomas was the subject of a WW cover story ("Alt-Vaxx," March 20, 2019), in which parents alleged he had discouraged them from consenting to the typical course of immunizations for their kids. But the medical board also reviewed troubling new allegations that Thomas appeared to push parents not to accept vaccines, including for the rotavirus, and that several of his unvaccinated patients were hospitalized after not getting the vaccine. Thomas responded to suspension of his license with an email to supporters Dec. 7 soliciting donations: "I (Dr. Paul) need a war chest to continue the multiple battles before me, which at this time include the medical board who can take my license."