A shelter opens today in the former Greyhound bus station in Portland's Old Town that can fit up to 100 houseless Portlanders, while maintaining six feet of distance between people.
The Downtown Physical Distancing Winter Shelter, a 30,000-square-foot space ,is located at 550 NW 6th Ave., and will provide 24-hour access to laundry services, showers, three meals per day and housing navigation services. The shelter will prioritize veterans, people ages 55 and older, and those with disabling conditions.
The announcement of the shelter was made a few months ago, as the owner of the space agreed to issue a temporary lease set to expire in March 2021.
The housing services organization Transition Projects will manage the shelter and is partnering with Central City Concern to help assist Portlanders.
It's the third winter shelter as part of an effort between the Joint Office, Mayor Ted Wheeler's office and Chair Deborah Kafoury's office made to keep houseless citizens sheltered and safe during the pandemic.
"Participants will need a reservation to stay at the shelter," today's announcement says. "Once enrolled, they'll have a bed of their own for as many days as they need. Participants can store their belongings at the shelter and also continue to provide care for their well-behaved and housebroken pets."
One can reserve a space by going to Transition Projects' Resource Center at the Bud Clark Commons, 650 N.W. Irving St., Portland, or by calling 503-280-4700.
