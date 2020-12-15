The DJ set pauses and local activist Regina Rage—who's long been associated with the Red House and says she's spent a portion of this year living in the small campground beside it—speaks to the crowd, reminding them all that if they're cold tonight they might want to consider what it's like for people who can't go home. Rage celebrates the recent crowdfunding success: over $300,000 to help the Kinney family buy their home back at cost.