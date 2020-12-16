I do so much work that has nothing to do with medicine—patients that I talk to on the phone. When I say, "OK, based on your symptoms, you need to go to the emergency room," their questions are not about their symptoms or their medical condition. It's: How much is that going to cost? How do I get there? I can't go and I don't have a ride. I don't speak the language. I don't know how to access public transportation or call a cab. I have five children that I'm caring for and I don't have child care. How do I take them? What do I say when I get to the emergency room to get the care that I need?