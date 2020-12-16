I hope you will consider, as December rolls in, that you are not an island in this country. Your actions impact me and my well-being. Your actions impact whether there will be enough staff, hospital beds and ventilators available, maybe even for you. Please don't put my life at risk any more than it already is. Please choose all of us instead of just yourself, even if that makes you uncomfortable. I do not want to be looking into your eyes filled with terror and tears in the months ahead, nor the eyes of the person you love the most. I do not want to be asking your family to call you now, because tomorrow may be too late. I wish I wasn't using fear to scare you into being a responsible citizen. But I am. I am standing inside a burning building on the edge of a burning country, and I don't know what else to do.