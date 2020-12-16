CITY FINES "BLACK LIVES MATTER" SIGN OWNER: Just off Interstate 5 at the Columbia Boulevard exit in North Portland, motorists are presented with a 42-foot-long "Black Lives Matter" sign on the front of an industrial building at 866 North Columbia Blvd. Somebody didn't like the sign and, on Nov. 23, filed a complaint with the city's Bureau of Development Services. On Dec. 10, BDS fined owner David Gold $292 for violating the city's sign code—the BLM banner, bureau determined, is too big and was installed without a permit. BDS spokesman Ken Ray says that before citing Gold, the bureau notified him he'd need to remove the sign or apply for a permit, neither of which Gold did. "The Bureau of Development Services reviews permit applications and enforces the city's sign code without regard to a sign's message or content," Ray says. Gold isn't happy. "With all of the current protest signage and all other problems facing Portland," he says, "it's unbelievable that city resources are being used to fine political speech."