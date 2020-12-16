"One week, we had a 45% positive rate, which I guarantee blows out of the water any other testing site," Multnomah County nurse Kjersten Olsgaard told WW in this week's cover story, describing a testing site in outer Southeast Portland. "And 45% is astronomically high. To me, it relates to the fact that these are some of the most vulnerable patients because of their language barrier or cultural barrier, the poverty that they see."