Gov. Kate Brown today announced she's extending Oregon's COVID-19 state of emergency for 60 days, through March 3.
That move was expected as the current state of emergency, which is the basis for the health and safety measures Brown has imposed through a series of executive orders, expires Jan. 2.
Brown's announcement comes after state officials announced more than 100 total COVID-19 deaths in the previous two days.
"These are the darkest days of this pandemic. And yet, hope has arrived. Beginning this week, each time another Oregonian is vaccinated against COVID-19, we are one step closer to the day when we can return to normal life," Brown said in a statement.
"In the meantime, we must keep up our guard. Protect your friends and loved ones by continuing to follow health and safety protocols. Wear a face covering, avoid gatherings, stay home when you are sick––and, together, we can drive down COVID-19 infections and save lives."
Separately, the Oregon Health Authority today announced 1,339 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths, increasing Oregon's total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 1,283.
