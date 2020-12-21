More than three-quarters of those who died were men, averaging 46 years old. The average age of the women who died was 45. In demographic terms, 80% of those who died were white; 8% Black; 5% American Indian/Alaska Native and 4% Hispanic.

This year’s increase was in homeless deaths was larger than normal in percentage terms.

But since the county, under then-public health officer Dr. Paul Lewis, began tracking such deaths in 2011 at the impetus of Street Roots, the increase has averaged double-digits and now totals 643 deaths.

Lewis, who has retired from the county but continues to oversee the report, said although this year’s number is by far the highest yet, he believes it’s conservative and may undercount the true number by as much as 30 percent.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury noted that new money from the $250 million-a-year Metro Homeless Services measure voters approved in May will provide significant additional resources to help people on the streets.

“‘Domicile Unknown'” is a stark assessment of what’s at stake as long as people experience homelessness,” Kafoury said in a statement. “But it also compels and commits us to build up the response we know our community deserves.