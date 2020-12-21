An atmospheric river is a system of abundantly moist air blown up from the tropics. This particular system, which originated near Hawaii and made it up to Oregon over the weekend, caused landslides, floods and Portland's combined sewers to overflow into the Willamette. (The city was just 11 days away from setting a record for "the first calendar year in modern Portland history with zero incidents" where sewage spilled into the river, says the Bureau of Environmental Services. Can nothing good come out of 2020?)