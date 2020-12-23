The story: When the year began, former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland) was on track to become Oregon's next secretary of state. As a key ally of organized labor, Williamson had the edge in a competitive Democratic primary. But beginning in January, WW started looking into Williamson's unusual spending of campaign contributions. Over eight years, Williamson frequently traveled around the world—from Germany to Hong Kong—and much of the travel was on her political action committee's dime. Over the course of one legislative session, she also spent more than $10,000 in campaign funds on food, coffee and other drinks in Salem. Her spending of donations occurred during a personal finance crunch: Williamson and her husband were paying off back taxes. That was a troubling pattern for someone seeking an office that oversees Oregon's campaign finance system.