A few months before Election Day, a photo surfaced on social media depicting a truck with a bed full of U.S. Postal Service boxes. WW confirmed that the postal service had removed boxes in Eugene and Portland, and intended to haul away more. A spokesperson for USPS told WW the boxes were being removed due to declining mail volume. But the removals caused an outpouring of concern from Portland citizens—on that same day, President Donald Trump said he was intentionally undermining USPS to make it more difficult to vote by mail.