BuckmanRes via wweek.com: "You're about eight months too late, Ted. You spent last year coddling the rioters, tiptoeing around the protesters who ran interference for them, and doing nothing to support the police or push back against the hysterical demands to 'defund the police.' Now you've got a boarded-up downtown, a no man's land that people avoid for fear of their own safety, and who knows how many businesses that will never reopen. Keep up the good work, Ted."