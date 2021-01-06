Marisa Zapata, who researches homelessness at Portland State University, says this disparity should come as no surprise. "Homelessness is best described as a collection of all massive systemic failures in society," she says. "We see a series of racial disparities in homelessness for all of the reasons we see racial disparities across the board for people of color, in particular for those who are Black and Indigenous: because that's the foundation of the country."