Luke Smith via Facebook: "Jokes aside, I think this is some wishy-washy stuff Powell's is putting out. It's one thing to pretend this is all a big hypothetical trolley problem where Ngo has a right to put out a book somewhere in the world, but that's not what is being discussed in this article. What's on the line is a private business seeking out and choosing to sell a book for their own enrichment. This isn't a historic document, there is no extra context Powell's is providing, but they would be getting a paycheck for sales and distribution. This guy has done a lot to undermine and de-legitimize the voices of Black America and the left in his gross little existence the past few years. I'll be blunt: I don't think you can stock Ngo's book and, at the same time, mean it when you say 'Black lives matter.' It saddens me to see them take this stance."