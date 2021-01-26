In an updated police report, the Portland Police Bureau identified the man who Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed outside a McMenamins on Sunday night as 48-year-old attorney Cary Cadonau.
Cadonau is a lawyer at Brownstein Rask LLP, according to the Oregon State Bar website. He is also a member of a prominent Southwest Portland family that has been embroiled in a major legal dispute over their property, the Alpenrose Dairy.
According to the update police report, Cadonau gave an interview to the bureau on Jan. 25 around 3:20 pm. He told the police officer he believed Wheeler should be held "accountable," and that he captured the entire incident on video.
Police told Cadonau they knew he had returned to McMenamins Brewery and Public House to ask to see Wheeler's tab.
"I informed [Cadonau] that I was aware he attempted to acquire the video surveillance footage and Mayor Wheeler's food and drink receipt from the pub and asked him why," the police officer wrote in the report. "Mr. Cadonau said he wanted the receipt because it would show how much alcohol the mayor consumed that evening."
The officer wrote that he asked Cadonau "multiple times" if he wanted to discuss the incident, share the video footage or explain his side of the story.
"[He] respectfully declined to say anymore," the officer wrote.
Mara Woloshin, a representative for Cadonau, told WW the two intend to establish a timeline of what occurred at the McMenamins on Sunday night "so that the public gets a good idea of, not what one person saw or is saying they experienced, but what really went on."
Woloshin said she and Cadonau are meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the incident and review the video Cadonau captured.
"It will be his point of view but, what I have stressed is, we have to deal with the actual facts and incidents," Woloshin said. "So if the two individuals involved did get into some kind of conflict, we have to disclose that. It's just what's behind the conflict. Mr. Wheeler is our community leader. So what is our community leader doing? How is he leading?"
Comments