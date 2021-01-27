There are a lot of factors of what brings people out to protests. But I do think that lots of people are looking for any "good" reason to leave the house. Hell, sometimes I am excited to go to the grocery store, as it is my only outing of the week. Also, there is immense economic anxiety which leads people to lash out, as well as not have to get up in the morning for work because their job no longer exists. But I do believe that Portlanders who have not experienced the flash bangs, tear gas, pepper spray, and beating really do not understand the toll it takes on someone. Imagine watching someone beat your best friend, or gas your children, or arrest your grandmother. That would make anyone angry.