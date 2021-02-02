Mayor Ted Wheeler today took issue with a recent essay published in Forbes magazine by Bill Conerly, an economist who lives in Lake Oswego.
In a brief Zoom interview, Wheeler responded to Conerly's premise: that Portland is being systematically destroyed by crime, protests and visible homelessness.
“It’s very unusual when somebody who lives in a community trashes the community for the national media,” Wheeler said. “I can’t understand what purpose that is serving, particularly when he’s wrong.”
