"Eugene has absolutely zero jobs," Andrea said, explaining what brought them to Portland. "But we made good money, at first, working DoorDash up here." Then their car broke down and became so moldy they could no longer sleep in it. "We've been doing DoorDash on the bus," she said, "but staying in shelters—they're not set up for working people. You spend so much time standing in lines, and you have to show up at 8 pm when we could be working."