An activist held a small portable boombox overhead and played "I Can't Breathe" by H.E.R. to an eerily quiet stand-off between the remaining protesters and the federal police line. The moment called back to the actions of a protester named Donavan La Bella, who federal agents wounded over the summer when they shot him in the forehead with a munition as he stood on the opposite sidewalk holding a boombox. The summer protests were long gone, but for the people who participated in them, a deep animosity simmered towards the agents and their willingness to inflict physical harm in defense of a building.