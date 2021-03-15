This month, WW reported on a wave of robberies, burglaries and lootings of Portland dispensaries ("Killer Weed," March 3, 2021). Since the beginning of the pandemic, local weed shops have been the target of such crimes at a rate of about two per week. Then, in December, budtender Michael Arthur was shot and killed in an armed robbery of his workplace. Shop owners say they're a tempting target because federal prohibition means they can't get bank accounts and deal mostly in cash. Here's what our readers had to say: