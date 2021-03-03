After 8 pm on Feb. 23, three hooded and masked men entered the store. One stood guard by the door as the other two forced employees at gunpoint to lie down on the floor. They swiped all the cash from the till—$469—and cleaned all the shelves of cannabis with an estimated retail value of $15,000. (One jar of flower can sell for up to $1,500 on a street corner, and more across the Idaho border.)