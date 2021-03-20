I know these podblasts are usually reserved for hyping up this week's episode of Dive. And that will be done. But first, we need your help.
For 11 weeks, we have been ending our show with a segment called "Quote of the Week." We would pick dumb or funny quotes that had shown up in the news that week and talk about them. Well, we're tired of that bit. But we still need to end each show somehow. If you—dedicated Willamette Week reader—have any ideas for an ending segment, let us know. You can give us your input by emailing us at hsanders@wweek.com, commenting on this article, or messaging us on our social media platforms.
Now, on with the show.
This week we sat down with the co-author of Wednesday's cover story, Latisha Jensen. Jensen tells us why so many people get hit by cars crossing streets east of 82nd Avenue. We also talk to Isaac McCree, who lost his father to a reckless driver. We talk about what the city and police can do better to reduce these killings, as well as what we—whether walking or driving—can do to save ourselves. Here's a hint: Slow down.
Listen on Apple Podcast.
Listen on Spotify.
