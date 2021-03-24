SECRETARY OF STATE OPENS INVESTIGATION OF POLICE COMMANDER: The Elections Division of the Oregon Secretary of State's Office has opened an investigation into comments made by East Precinct Commander Erica Hurley of the Portland Police Bureau, who said at a neighborhood meeting in January that residents should vote out Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt if they want to reduce crime. The investigation follows a WW story about Hurley's comments ("About Schmidt," March 17, 2021). SOS spokesman Aaron Fiedler said the Elections Division received a complaint March 17 from a lawyer who alleged Hurley's comments violated state law relating to solicitation by public employees. Hurley attended the Jan. 14 meeting of the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association in full uniform, including badge and gun, during work hours on behalf of the Police Bureau. But the city's Independent Police Review, which investigates allegations of police misconduct, says it will not probe Hurley's actions, because it doesn't believe she violated the bureau's directive on political activity. "This doesn't appear to be about anything that's pending on the ballot, so it's not a violation of a directive," said Ross Caldwell, director of IPR. "In my experience, this is not anything new that officers [are] doing this. I've seen it happen for years and years and years with different DAs, different police."