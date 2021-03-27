The subtext of these accusations: Democrats hold a supermajority in the House, and can pass whatever bills their caucus agrees on, so long as Republicans don't skip town. So Democrats intend to pass as much of their agenda as possible this spring. Republicans, who are badly outnumbered, would like to reduce the scope of the legislative session as much as they can, until they stand a better chance of mounting popular opposition to the majority agenda. That means longer meetings in person.