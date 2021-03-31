"While the installation of the auxiliary lanes and new shoulders are intended to improve freeway traffic flow and decrease the number of congestion-causing fender benders, these are not the main elements of the project that we are most concerned about. We remain focused on ODOT's plans for the surrounding surface streets, including the highway caps—which are not included here. Our support for the project has been to ensure first-class pedestrian, transit and bike improvements and caps that are robust enough to support a variety of uses. We are also very much concerned with how the state intends to overcome the legacy of past decisions and actions that harmed Albina, Oregon's historically Black neighborhood. This requires a clear and comprehensive plan to address racial equity and environmental justice."