JAIL INMATES SUE COUNTY FOLLOWING OUTBREAK: Fifteen current and former detainees of the Multnomah County Inverness Jail, all of whom say they've tested positive for COVID-19, filed a class action lawsuit in U.S. District Court on April 5, accusing jail staff and Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese of negligence for failing to mitigate spread of the virus. The lawsuit follows an outbreak that led to nearly 200 positive cases among Inverness Jail inmates, and about 30 staffers or members of their households. "The reason for the outbreak is not a mystery," the complaint says. "Defendants' failure to require, or enforce, social distancing, [personal protective equipment], increased testing, or other precautions in jails and jails known to slow the spread of COVID-19 placed plaintiffs at imminent risk of contracting COVID-19." The complaint alleges jail staff failed to require proper social distancing or conduct basic screenings for viral symptoms, and also required adults in custody to "continue to work or commingle" with others while awaiting test results. "The sheriff's office does not comment on pending litigation," said spokesman Chris Liedle. "However, since the onset of the pandemic, [the sheriff's office] has worked side-by-side with corrections and public health officials to keep adults in custody safe and healthy, and has constantly adapted its response and updated its COVID-19 policies based on the best information available at the time."