29 days: That's the number of days since Officer Brian Hunzeker resigned from his role as president of the Portland Police Association due to what the union described as a "serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau's investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner [Jo Ann] Hardesty."
We still don't know what he did. The mayor's office says it doesn't know what he did. The PPA has not said what he did.
40 days: That's how long it's been since the Portland Police Bureau opened an internal affairs investigation into the leaking of information that incorrectly implicated Commission Jo Ann Hardesty in a March 3 hit-and-run crash. It has released no results of its inquiry.
28 days: That's how long it's been since the city inked a contract to hire an outside investigative firm to probe the leak of information. "It's underway," says mayor's spokesman Jim Middaugh of the investigation. "We'll learn more once all of the interviews are completed."
