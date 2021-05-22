In a year when breweries in Portland were really jeopardized—who wants to drink a cold beer outside on a patio in December?—Oregon brewers had to adapt or die. And some did die. We pour one out for those at the top of the episode. But many brewers found new ways to sell their beer, between making it into a mulled, warm drink to serve to outside diners in the winter, to starting to can their beers, to creating an in-house delivery service.