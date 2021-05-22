If podcasts allowed you to see what the host looked like, you would probably think: “There’s no way he is old enough to drive, let alone drink a beer.” And you would be correct about half of that. I cannot try any of the products that arts and culture editor Andi Prewitt talked about in her Portland beer cover story.
However, a total lack of knowledge on a topic sometimes makes for the best interviews because it allows us all to learn. And if you learned nothing from this interview, it’s probably because your name’s Andi and you already have an encyclopedic knowledge of suds.
In a year when breweries in Portland were really jeopardized—who wants to drink a cold beer outside on a patio in December?—Oregon brewers had to adapt or die. And some did die. We pour one out for those at the top of the episode. But many brewers found new ways to sell their beer, between making it into a mulled, warm drink to serve to outside diners in the winter, to starting to can their beers, to creating an in-house delivery service.
In case beer isn’t your thing, I urge you to stick around for a discussion of three breaking news stories. We sit down with Sophie Peel and pick her brain about the three biggest stories in Portland this week: a discussion between the mayor’s office and some lawyers about moving unhoused campers, the release of the report on the toxic culture in a city bureau, and the Proud Boys being hired by the Multnomah County GOP.
Now if you don’t like beer or breaking news, then honestly, what are you doing listening to a Portland news podcast?
