Portland deputy police chief Chris Davis is one of four finalists vying to be chief of the Akron Police Department.
Davis, a 22-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau, attended a virtual town hall forum Thursday afternoon along with three other finalists, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
“My vision for the Akron Police Department is an organization that works with its community to make Akron the safest city in the United States,” Davis said during the June 17 town hall. “I do believe that it is possible to have accountability and transparency that the public is calling for. I also believe that’s not a zero-sum proposition—that we can do that while also taking better care of our police officers.”
Since 1998, Davis has consistently moved up the bureau’s ranks, serving as a police officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, commander and assistant chief before becoming deputy chief in 2019, according to his resume.
On multiple occasions, Davis has stepped into the role of acting chief, including during high-profile events like the April 16 fatal PPB shooting of Robert Delgado and, as recently as this week, the mass exodus of Rapid Response Team officers from the 50-member unit.
Davis’ potential departure follows a tidal wave of resignations and retirements at the Police Bureau: Since last July, at least 110 officers have either resigned or retired. Many of those departures stemmed in part from continued protests starting last June, which have drawn ire from city officials and, at times, activists due to the repeated property destruction carried out at direct action events.
Davis grew up in central Ohio and has family in the state, the Akron Beacon Journal reported Tuesday. That connection could give him an edge: the other three finalists are also located in out-of-state police departments, in Albany, N.Y., Bellevue, Wash., and Philadelphia.
PPB did not immediately respond to WW’s request for comment.
Comments