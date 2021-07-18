I appreciate your article warning us all about the dangers of HFCs [Dr. Know, WW, July 7, 2021]. However, as an individual who works in the HVAC industry, I take issue with some of your facts. The HVAC system is a closed loop; the only reason it emits refrigerant is if it develops a leak or someone tampers with it. You should tell the whole story before trying to convince people that these units just normally “emit” HFCs. Still, I would love it if we could find an excellent, non-environmentally degrading alternative to what we have.