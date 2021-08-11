A shooting near Northeast 82nd Avenue early Tuesday, Aug. 10 killed two men and wounded four others. Today, police and survivors say that the two men who died were two rappers with family ties to the Wu-Tang Clan: 45-year-old David Turner, called 12 O’Clock, and 42-year-old Odion Turner, known as Murdock.
Both were rappers who performed with the group Brooklyn Zu and were affiliates of the Wu-Tang Clan, the seminal New York hip hop group.
The Portland Police Bureau announced that officers responded to reports of gunshots on Northeast Milton Street, between Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast 84th Avenue, at around 5:19 am. When police arrived, they found two men dead and four people injured. One of the injured remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The deaths of both David and Odion Turner have been ruled homicides.
Records show Odion Turner’s most recent address was Orlando, but he previously lived in Vancouver, Wash. David Turner lived in Durham, N.C.
The men were cousins to one another, and cousins with Wu-Tang Clan’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard, or ODB. ODB’s son, who performs under the name Young Dirty Bastard, confirmed the connection on his Instagram account, writing “Rip 12 O’Clock. Rip Murdock. They were my father’s tightest blood bonds. My two older cousins were just assassinated. Love Yalllll. Blood forever.”
Odion Turner’s son Divine Turner posted a screengrab of a track from the Nutty Professor soundtrack—a collaboration between 12 O’Clock and Raekwon called “Nasty Immigrants,” where 12 O’Clock raps “In 2006 / I got my son makin’ hits,” and “I’m family ties / for my seeds I’d die.”
