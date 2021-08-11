The men were cousins to one another, and cousins with Wu-Tang Clan’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard, or ODB. ODB’s son, who performs under the name Young Dirty Bastard, confirmed the connection on his Instagram account, writing “Rip 12 O’Clock. Rip Murdock. They were my father’s tightest blood bonds. My two older cousins were just assassinated. Love Yalllll. Blood forever.”