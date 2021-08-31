Portland Police Bureau Promotes New Deputy Chief As Predecessor Departs for Green Bay Police Department

The Portland Police Bureau announced Tuesday that it has tapped Assistant Chief Mike Frome from the bureau’s Services Branch to fill the soon-to-be vacant role of Deputy Chief.

The announcement lands two days before Frome’s successor, Deputy Chief Chris Davis, officially departs from his Portland gig on Thursday, Sept. 2, after more than 22 years with PPB. Davis is headed to Wisconsin, where he will be chief of the Green Bay Police Department.

PPB chief Chief Chuck Lovell said Tuesday that he expects Frome to transition smoothly to his second-in-command.

“Assistant Chief Mike Frome brings a wealth of knowledge to this position,” Lovell wrote in an Aug. 31 statement. “He will be able to step into the role of Deputy Chief smoothly during this time of great organizational challenge and critical staffing shortage facing PPB.”

Davis is one of 145 sworn officers to leave the Police Bureau since July 1, 2020, according to spokeswoman Terri Wallo Strauss. The departures include 87 retirements and 53 resignations.

Davis’ departure isn’t a surprise: As WW previously reported, he was one of four finalists vying to become chief of the Akron Police Department in June. (Cleveland.com reported in July that the city of Akron hired the former chief out of Bellevue, Wash. for the position.)

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell announced Davis’ departure July 29 on Twitter.

“Chris has been a valued member of the PPB for almost 23 years, and he will be missed,” Lovell wrote. “His experience will be invaluable; Green Bay is gaining a dedicated public servant!”

