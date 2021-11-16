Republican Jimmy Crumpacker Files to Run in Fifth Congressional District

In 2020, Jimmy Crumpacker’s campaign in Oregon’s Second Congressional District attracted notice because the scion of a prominent Portland family was a relative newcomer to the sprawling district, which is by far Oregon’s largest geographically and also the only one that reliably elects Republicans.

Crumpacker placed fourth in the GOP primary, finishing behind three established politicians: former state Sens. Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) and Jason Atkinson (R-Central Point) and former state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend).

Bentz went on to win the race to replace former U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who retired. Since then, lawmakers have withdrawn congressional and legislative district borders and, thanks to that redistricting, Crumpacker now lives the Fifth Congressional District, represented since 2008 by U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.).

A tool built by The Oregonian says Republicans hold a 14-point registration advantage in Bentz’s district, where Crumpacker ran last time. It would have been a tall order, however, for him to challenge an incumbent in a GOP primary.

Democrats hold a six-point registration advantage in Schrader’s district as the lines are currently drawn (Republicans are challenging those lines in court). Republicans have struggled to find a strong challenger in Schrader’s district in recent cycles, which provides an opportunity for Crumpacker.

Crumpacker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



