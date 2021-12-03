TriMet to Reduce Services by About 9% Due to “Most Significant” Staffing Shortfall in History

Beginning Jan. 9, 2022, TriMet will reduce its transit services on 21 of its 84 bus lines due to “severe staffing shortages,” the agency announced Friday.
“With employee attrition and not enough applicants to meet our expected hiring goals, we are facing the most significant operator shortfall in agency history,” TriMet said in a statement. “This will bring service back to the level TriMet adopted in April of 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The approximately 9% reduction is expected to be temporary. TriMet added that all of the changes are to weekday bus services, and that the agency focused on minimizing service changes in areas with higher concentrations of people with lower incomes and communities of color.
The following bus lines will be affected:
- Line 4-Fessenden
- Line 8-Jackson Park/NE 15th
- Line12-Barbur/Sandy Blvd
- Line 15-Belmont/NW 23rd
- Line 17-Holgate/Broadway
- Line 21-Sandy Blvd/223rd
- Line30-Estacada
- Line 32-Oatfield
- Line 33-McLoughlin/King Rd
- Line 35-Macadam/Greeley
- Line 52-Farmington/185th
- Line 54-Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy
- Line 56-Scholls Ferry Rd
- Line 62-Murray Blvd
- Line 67-Bethany/158th
- Line 70-12th/NE 33rd Ave
- Line 71-60th Ave
- Line 75-Cesar Chavez/Lombard
- Line 76-Hall/Greenburg
- Line 77-Broadway/Halsey
- Line78-Denney/Kerr Pkwy