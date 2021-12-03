TriMet to Reduce Services by About 9% Due to “Most Significant” Staffing Shortfall in History

Beginning Jan. 9, 2022, TriMet will reduce its transit services on 21 of its 84 bus lines due to “severe staffing shortages,” the agency announced Friday.

“With employee attrition and not enough applicants to meet our expected hiring goals, we are facing the most significant operator shortfall in agency history,” TriMet said in a statement. “This will bring service back to the level TriMet adopted in April of 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The approximately 9% reduction is expected to be temporary. TriMet added that all of the changes are to weekday bus services, and that the agency focused on minimizing service changes in areas with higher concentrations of people with lower incomes and communities of color.

The following bus lines will be affected: