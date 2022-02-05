Hear From Portland Entrepreneurs and Possible Oregonian Nick Kristof

It’s not every week you get to hear about positive things. As the host of a show that has spent over a year now bringing you stories about homelessness, corrupt police, COVID, drug abuse, and overall government incompetence, it is easy to read headlines, listen to podcasts, and think “Wow, Portland is going to hell.”

And that’s why this week’s WW cover story is a much-needed reprieve from the nasty.

In our 58th episode of Willamette Week’s podcast, we talk with the author of that cover story, Joseph Blake, Jr. Joseph helps us kick off Black History Month by bringing us the stories of three Portland entrepreneurs with new ideas. We go behind the scenes in our interview and ask Joseph about what went into his story and why these startups represent important progress.

No more dreary headlines. Well, that’s not true: It’s not all sunshine and roses in our 90-second news flash.

We also bring you a never heard before clip of WW’s staff interview of would-be governor Nick Kristof. Is he up for the task? Hear it in his voice.

All that and more. Tap in, won’t you?

Listen on Apply Podcasts.

Listen on Spotify.