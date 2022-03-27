Readers Respond to Republican Hopes to Reclaim Oregon Governor’s Mansion

Last week, WW analyzed the surprisingly decent chance Oregon Republicans have to win the governor’s race for the first time in 40 years (“Have You Herd?” March 16). That’s thanks to a perfect storm of unpopular Democratic policies, Betsy Johnson’s unaffiliated campaign, and a GOP floor that’s a little higher than Portland liberals like to believe. But a visit to a Republican forum in Salem last month was a reminder that any party nominee must also demonstrate fealty to former President Donald Trump and his refusal to admit he lost the last election. That’s a good way to alienate undecided voters, fast. Here’s what our readers had to say.

jacked01, via Reddit: “I’m not a Republican, but this next election I’m most likely going to jump ship and see how the other half handles this shit show.”

Aestro, via wweek.com: “Dennis Richardson touted the security and effectiveness of vote-by-mail and automatic registration just three years ago, as a Republican running the damned elections in Oregon. Now these losers can’t even accept that they’ve ever lost an election.”

Jack Bogdanski, via bojack2.com: “After the last decade, I would never vote for a Republican for anything, ever, nor would I want to see that death cult succeed in any race. But come on, could they actually take over, with Johnson pulling votes away from WW’s precious T. Kohoutek? I think Johnson might actually pull almost as many votes away from the unknown comic who emerges victorious from the current GOP governor-wannabe clown car. (Be careful in the car around the swinger guy, by the way.)

“My advice: If you vote for Betsy Johnson, you might get Betsy Johnson as governor.”

boregon, via Reddit: “Getting ‘tough on crime’ is something a lot of Portlanders could buy into, but restricting abortion and trashing the vote-by-mail system? Fuck that. The Democratic Party is far from perfect, but the insanity of the Republican Party is still going to make voting for any of them a nonstarter for most Oregonians.”

greazysteak, via Reddit: “Next thing WW is going tell me is that Ted Wheeler is going to be recalled.”

NoPo Resident, via wweek.com: “Like most legacy media, WW is desperate for the two-party swindle to continue.

“The real story is Johnson and the feeble candidates the Dems have to offer up. It’s why WW had such a big crush on Kristof. Now they’re left with trying to make Kotek and Read seem human. Good luck with that.”

Correction

Due to an editor’s error, last week’s story on psychedelics funding (“Mushroom Rush,” WW, March 16) incorrectly described Joe Green as investing in Oregon’s psilocybin market. He has funded a nonprofit that is heavily involved in Oregon’s psilocybin implementation process. WW regrets the error.

