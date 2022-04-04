Nike Founder Phil Knight Donates $750,000 to Betsy Johnson’s Bid for Oregon Governor

On April 1, Nike co-founder Phil Knight donated $750,000 to Betsy Johnson’s run for Oregon governor as an unaffiliated candidate. Combined with an earlier contribution in February, that brings Knight’s bankrolling of the Johnson campaign to $1 million.

That’s the largest donation of the governor’s race so far, and an indication of Johnson’s appeal to well-heeled donors who are irritated with Democratic Party policies but skeptical of Republicans’ ability to win an office they haven’t held in four decades.

The wealthiest man in Oregon with a net worth of $56 billion, Knight gave $2.5 million to then-Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend) in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Gov. Kate Brown. This week’s donation suggests he’s willing to spend at the same level on a third-party candidate.

Earlier this year, Johnson made two striking decisions: She gave up the Scappoose legislative seat she’d held for 20 years, and she left the Democratic Party. To run as an independent, Johnson will need a lot of funding. But so far there’s no indication she’ll struggle in that category: She has more than $5.1 million on hand for her run, far more than any other candidate. And unlike other frontrunners, such as Tina Kotek or Christine Drazan, she doesn’t need to survive a primary battle or please a party base—she can just collect checks and choose lines of attack.

Knight’s donation was first noted by the Portland Record, which is an independent journalism effort to track campaign expenditures.