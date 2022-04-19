Anchors Aweigh: President Joe Biden Will Greet Donors at the Portland Yacht Club Thursday

The location for President Joe Biden’s Thursday fundraiser in Portland is set: Biden will greet well-wishers (and donors) at the Portland Yacht Club at 2:30 pm Thursday, April 21.

The president will make a rare visit to Portland (his first since winning election) primarily to talk about the projects his $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed last year. He will also take the opportunity to do some fundraising for fellow Democrats.

The site of the latter endeavor, the Portland Yacht Club, is the city’s oldest yacht club, founded in 1908. Located at 1241 Northeast Marine Drive on the Columbia River, the club includes a large ballroom with river views. It is also near places where abandoned vehicles and unsanctioned homeless camps dot the landscape, so it’s possible the president’s visit will occasion some hasty clean-ups in the area, much like the flurry of cosmetic activity prior to a national audience descending on Portland for the NCAA men’s basketball regionals in March.

A White House spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to questions about the other aspects of Biden’s visit.



