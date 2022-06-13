The Ritz-Carlton Is Looking For Tenants For Its Food Hall

In 2019, construction of Portland’s first Ritz-Carlton hotel forced one of the city’s most iconic food cart pods to leave Southwest Alder Street. Now the developers are seeking to replicate it, indoors.

Block 216, the 35-story tower that will be home to the Ritz-Carlton, won’t be finished until 2023, but it’s currently seeking tenants for its food hall.

The news was first reported by Iain MacKenzie, who says the food hall is designed for eight micro restaurants and a bar. In addition to the hotel, Block 216 will have retail space, office space, and 132 condos on its top 11 floors. According to property listings from Keller Williams Realty Professionals, residences inside the approximately $600 million tower will range from about $1.7 million to $7.3 million.

Block 216 (BPM Real Estate Group)

The creation of Block 2016 led to a clash with Provenance Hotels, the Portland company founded by former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, and contractors for BPM Real Estate Group, developer of the Ritz-Carlton project.

In January 2020, WW reported that the clamor of Block 216′s construction was a source of irritation for the three hotels Provenance owns (the Sentinel, the Woodlark and the Dossier), which are just two blocks away. The noise became so grating that the concierge reportedly starting out earplugs.

Block 2016 is expected to be complete by next March. Retailers interested in the Ritz-Carlton’s Food Hall can apply via LoopNet.