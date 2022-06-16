City Charter Commission Sends Proposed Changes to Rework City Government and Elections to November Ballot

On Monday night, the 20-member Charter Review Commission proposed changes to Portland’s form of government that will now be presented to voters on the November ballot.

For the sixth time in 50 years, Portlanders will have the chance to overhaul how the city’s unusual commission form of government works. Many says it’s past due: Portland is the last remaining major city that uses the antiquated commission structure.

Three proposed changes, all bundled together, will appear on the ballot in November. Seventeen of the 20 commissioners voted to push the three changes through, two more than the 15 “yes” votes needed to place the changes on the ballot without review from the mayor and city commissioners.

Here are the changes the charter review group wants voters to approve:

1. Ranked-choice voting

Voters rank candidates in order of preference, rather than just voting for one candidate. The use of ranked choice has expanded over the years, and is now used in New York City and San Fransisco. (There are mixed reviews about its efficacy.) Proponents say it paves the way for a more diverse and representative council body.

2. A 12-person council elected by district-based voting

The city would be split up into four geographic districts and three city council members would be elected per district by the voter base within those boundaries. Proponents argue the change would create better representation for voters rather than electing city commissioners at large, which is how the current system works.

3. Scrapping the commission form of government

One of the loudest criticisms of the commission form of government is that city commissioners, who may lack managerial or subject-matter experience, are placed in control of massive bureaus. Under the new proposal, the mayor would have more powers and work with a city administrator who would oversee the bureaus. City council members would no longer oversee individual bureaus. City commissioners currently act as administrators as well as policy-makers; scrapping the current form of government is an effort to redirect elected officials to making policy.

The mayor will nominate a city administrator under the new structure. That administrator must then must be approved by council. The mayor does not have veto power, but does choose the city attorney and police chief.

The proposal was not without dissent.

Part of the commissioners’ directive is to bundle all three changes into one ballot question on the ballot, rather than separating them.

There are downsides to each method: If voters were to be presented with three ballot questions and approved one or two but not the entire package, it could create chaos. But if voters are presented with one question that incorporates all three changes—and one aspect of it proves unacceptable to voters—the whole effort would be for nought.

That’s an issue two of the dissenters on the commission brought up on Monday.

They expressed worries about presenting all three changes in one up or down vote, worrying that tactic could alienate voters who might otherwise be inclined to want change.

Vadim Mozyrsky, who ran an unsuccessful primary campaign against Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, tells WW the proposal that came out of the commission was a “Frankenstein proposal” where bits and pieces of reforms that have worked around the country were glommed together.

“It was cherrypicking various things and proposing it as a remedy to the problems people have with current system,” Mozyrsky says, who also criticizes putting all proposed changes into one question on the ballot. “It’s a gamble on the whole thing passing or bailing...We’re opening ourselves for a legal challenge because of the wording and confusion about what it actually means.”

While nearly all city council members have publicly bemoaned the bureau form of government in the past year—particularly Commissioners Dan Ryan, Mingus Mapps and Mayor Ted Wheeler—sources within City Hall say council members are concerned to varying degrees about the proposals that came out of the commission.

David Knowles, a former city bureau director, lawyer and current charter review commissioner, also voted against the proposal. He said the patching together of proposals could doom the measure.

“I think they put together a proposal that’s either going to pass or fail by one or two percentage points. Either outcome is a loss,” Knowles tells WW. “Because it’s going to continue to create divisions that seem to be dominant in our city policy.”

