WW Wins Three First Prizes in Alternative Press Awards

From the Department of Shameless Self-Promotion: WW received six awards last week from the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, which recognizes the best journalism produced across the nation by alt-weeklies.

Among the honors were three first prizes.

Rachel Monahan won the Special Vaccine Coverage Award for her reporting on vaccine-skeptical Oregonians (“Long Shot,” Jan. 6, 2021).

Anthony Effinger took first prize for health care reporting with his profile of Bret Weinstein, the podcaster peddling Invermectin (“Drug and Pony Show,” Sept. 15, 2021).

And Tess Riski was awarded top prize in long-form news story for revealing the rise in armed robberies at cannabis shops (“Killer Weed,” March 3, 2021).

This week, Riski begins work on the city desk of the Miami Herald.