Biden Names Mary Boyle to the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts

President Joe Biden named 18 people Sept.16 to his advisory committee on the arts.

Among them, Portlander Mary Boyle, who has served on numerous local boards, including those of Portland Center Stage, Oregon College of Arts and Craft, Outward Bound, Jesuit High School, th YWCA, St. Mary’s Academy, and the SMART reading program. Boyle is currently on the boards of the Portland Art Museum, the University of Portland, and Legacy Hospital Foundation’s Women’s Committee.

Boyle and her husband, Tim Boyle, the CEO and chairman of Columbia Sportswear, have been leading contributors to numerous arts and educational nonprofits in Portland and across the state.

In a statement, a White House spokesperson explained what she will do for Biden.

“Members of the committee are civic and cultural leaders who are selected by the President of the United States to serve as representatives in their own communities for the Kennedy Center,” the statement read.

“The Center considers the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts appointees to be ‘ambassadors for the arts.’ Acting as a national network for the Center, the PACA helps to broaden the Center’s influence and extend its vision across the country.”



