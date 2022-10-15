Candidates Ready to Go Wild

SPICE: Sarah Iannarone samples hot sauces for Candidates Gone Wild. (WW photo)

Multnomah County ballots arrive in Portland mailboxes next week. You know what that means: It’s time for a talent show!

Candidates Gone Wild, WW’s cavalcade of politicos enduring mild embarrassment, returns to Revolution Hall at 8 pm Monday, Oct. 17.

Along with candidates on the November ballot—City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, her challenger Rene Gonzalez, and county chair hopeful Sharon Meieran—the show will include appearances and cameos by Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, comedian Patton Oswalt, Portland Public Schools board members Michelle DePass and Herman Greene, former Mayor Sam Adams and the Unipiper. Terry Porter and Storm Large host.

Tickets can be purchased for $12 at https://tinyurl.com/vtmvan3h.

Want a taste of what’s happening Monday? Watch this clip:



