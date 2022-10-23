With Possibility of Loss Seeming More Real, Tina Kotek Brings in the Guest Stars

New polling from an independent, progressive firm confirms what previous surveys have shown: Betsy Johnson is siphoning enough voters from Tina Kotek to give Christine Drazan a pathway to becoming the first Republican to hold the Oregon governor’s office in 36 years.

The latest poll, conducted Oct. 16-18 by the San Francisco-based firm Data for Progress, shows Drazan with a 43% to 42% lead over Kotek, with Johnson getting 12%. That’s in line with previous polling that shows Johnson is drawing enough Democrats away from Kotek to nullify the Democrats’ 282,000-voter registration advantage.

The upshot of these numbers? Expect visits to Oregon by national Democrats until morale improves.

President Joe Biden stayed overnight in downtown Portland this month. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will rally supporters in Eugene on Thursday.

And last night, Kotek was joined in North Portland’s Wonder Ballroom by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) and The Decemberists for a rally.

See a gallery of photos below.