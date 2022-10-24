Readers Respond to Portland Mayor’s Plan for Camping Ban and Mass Homeless Campsites

HARD TIMES: An unsheltered person sits on the side of Broadway in downtown Portland on May 9, 2022. (Blake Benard)

On Oct. 13, WW broke the news on wweek.com that Mayor Ted Wheeler was preparing a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping and would seek to open three large campsites across the city, each with capacity for 500 people. WW then reported Wheeler’s office had asked Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury for assistance in opening and running the sites. She was scornful of the idea. The mayor’s plan arrives amid an election season when Portland homelessness is voters’ top issue—and follows a federal lawsuit against the city by people with disabilities who say tents are blocking their access to public spaces. Here’s what our readers had to say:

TomMcCallsScotchGlass, via wweek.com: “All it takes is a tight election cycle to get things done.”

Sophlady, via wweek.com: “The mayor’s so-called proposal is so pie in the sky it could cause diabetes.”

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, via Twitter: “Last week, Mayor Wheeler told me he was interested in creating additional, temporary sanctioned camping areas. I was told they would include a cap of around 100 people each. When I asked the most basic questions: Who? When? Where? How? I was told they hadn’t figured that out yet.

“About an hour later, I read in the news that the unseen mystery plan could include forcing people in extreme poverty to live in massive concentrated encampments or face jail, just as the upcoming winter brings renewed fears of COVID exposure and flu outbreaks.

“So that’s what I know. We need an ambitious, urgent effort to shelter and house those suffering on the streets as soon as possible, but we haven’t seen a real plan yet. If one exists, I’m sure I’ll have more to say then.”

Richard Ellmyer, via wweek.com: “I hope this is true. If so, bravo, Sam Adams, for the idea and bravo, Ted Wheeler, for acting on it. It’s about time.”

pembquist, via Reddit: “Looks like Ted checked the political winds.

“I imagine this is going to be quite ugly. I am not betting that these are going to be anything but hellholes with the strong preying upon the weak. Since there hasn’t been much law enforcement as is, I don’t imagine there will be much inside these camps.

“Before building these, we could start by just laying down some simple rules, like no collecting of shit, no blocking sidewalks, only X square feet per ‘tent,’ etc. “Oh, and no machetes or nail-studded baseball bats.

“Will be interesting to see what kind of private contractor undertakes this little scheme and for how much.”

Dalleagonian, via wweek.com: “I support this. Portland needs its own versions of Hamsterdam…with services (medical, water, trash, toilets, security).”

wang_shuai, via Reddit: “I hope they don’t assign Commissioner ‘still looking for safe rest sites’ Ryan to this.”

