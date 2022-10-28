Oregon DOJ Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Reconsider Frank Gable’s Release From Prison

The Oregon Department of Justice has notified U.S. District Court officials that the agency will appeal a recent opinion from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a lower court decision to release Gable from prison.

“We plan to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” DOJ spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson says. “The deadline for filing that request is in late December.”

Nell Brown, the federal public defender who won Gable’s release, confirmed the communication from DOJ to the court but declined to comment further. The Oregonian first reported the new development.

Gable was convicted in 1991 of the 1989 murder of Michael Francke, the director of the Oregon Department of Corrections. Police never found a murder weapon and Gable insisted he was innocent but was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Having exhausted all avenues of appeal in the state court system, Gable appealed his conviction in federal court beginning in 2014.

In 2019, federal magistrate Judge John V. Acosta ruled on Gable’s appeal in U.S. District Court in Portland, finding that because nearly all of the witnesses against Gable recanted and because the trial judge did not allow testimony about the confession of another suspect, Johnny Crouse, Gable should be retried or freed from prison.

He was released in June 2019. But the Oregon Department of Justice, which represents the state of Oregon in appellate court, appealed Acosta’s ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

In September, a three-judge panel at the 9th Circuit upheld Acosta’s ruling, writing “it is more likely than not that no reasonable juror would have convicted Gable in light of the new evidence.”

The Oregon DOJ chose not to exercise its right to appeal that three-judge ruling to the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which raised the possibility that Gable’s legal odyessey was over.

But today, DOJ showed will make one last effort to preserve Gable’s conviction.

Francke’s family has long believed that Gable was wrongly convicted, a premise championed by the former Oregonian and Portland Tribune columnist Phil Stanford.

E. Patrick Francke, on of Michael Francke’s brothers, reacted to the news of DOJ’s planned appeal with a single acronym, “fubar,” which means “fouled up beyond all repair” (or something a little stronger).

Brown will have 30 days from when DOJ submits its plea for review to submit a brief arguing why the Supreme Court should not hear DOJ’s appeal.



