As Oregon Lawmakers Ramp Up Activity, They Are Also Considering Designating a State Pet

Oregon lawmakers have a lot on their plates this session. On Feb. 14, for instance, the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness will hold a public hearing on HB 2001, which directs the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services to produce a statewide report that lawmakers hope will be a foundation for aggressively increasing housing supply. Other committees are working to improve the delivery of mental health and substance use disorder services.

But legislating also includes less weighty topics, such as the quest to designate Oregon’s state pet. House Concurrent Resolution 8 would name “rescued shelter dogs and cats as official state pet.” (To be clear, the legislation does not seek to dethrone the beaver as Oregon’s state animal, or the Neufoundland as state dog.)

Unlike another somewhat whimsical piece of legislation, state Rep. Paul Evans (D-Salem)’s effort to get One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest named Oregon’s state film through House Concurrent Resolution 14, HCR 8 has, yes, legs.

While the Cuckoo’s Nest measure has drawn more notice on social media, it is still awaiting committee action. By contrast, the pet designation had a public hearing and work session in the House (more than 40 people submitted supportive testimony) and won overwhelming bipartisan approval in a House floor vote Jan. 31.

The bill now awaits further action in the Senate Rules Committee.



